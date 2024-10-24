French President Emmanuel Macron says France will provide “massive” 100 million euro aid package to support Lebanon, reports AP. NPK NPK
PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:03 IST
