SC issues notice to Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over use of ''clock'' symbol.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over use of ''clock'' symbol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Over Afghan Orphan Adoption Stirs International Tensions
Volatility in Stock Markets Amid Alphabet's Legal Battle and Fed's Next Moves
Controversy Over Sanjauli Mosque Sparks Legal Battle
Rugby Australia's Legal Battle with Melbourne Rebels Directors
Rugby Australia's Legal Battle: The Fallout with the Rebels