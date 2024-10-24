Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16 people, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:56 IST
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16 people, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Palestinian
- Israeli
- strike
- shelter
- school
- conflict
- casualties
- international
- peace
Advertisement