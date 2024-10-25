German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured PM Modi that he is closely following this issue: MEA on Ariha case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured PM Modi that he is closely following this issue: MEA on Ariha case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South-East Asia Sets New Targets for Measles and Rubella Elimination by 2026
Businesses Urged to Tackle Nature Crisis: Measuring the Immeasurable
Telangana DGP Tightens Grip on Drug Supply with Stringent Measures
Strengthening Indo-Thai Ties: A Diplomatic Exchange
Call upon Bangladeshi govt to ensure safety, security of Hindus, all minorities, their places of worship: Ministry of External Affairs.