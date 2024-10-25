Modi, Scholz unequivocally condemned terrorism, violent extremism in all forms and manifestations: India-Germany joint statement. ITI KND RC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi, Scholz unequivocally condemned terrorism, violent extremism in all forms and manifestations: India-Germany joint statement. ITI KND RC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden and Scholz Reaffirm Support for Ukraine During Talks
Chancellor Olaf Scholz Heads to Turkey for High-Stakes Talks
Chancellor Scholz Pledges €1.4 Billion Military Support to Ukraine
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz express deepest concern over war in Ukraine, its tragic humanitarian consequences: Joint statement.
Chancellor Scholz's Pivotal India Visit for Strategic Talks and Trade Boost