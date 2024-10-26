This journey will be my first as public representative but not my first as ''public fighter'': Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad people.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:20 IST
