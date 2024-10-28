Aircraft manufactured at Vadodara facility will also be exported in future: PM Modi.
PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Aircraft manufactured at Vadodara facility will also be exported in future: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vadodara
- aircraft
- manufacturing
- PM Modi
- export
- aviation
- international market
- India
- aerospace
- facility
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FLY91: Disrupting Aviation with Digital Prowess
India Eyes $117 Billion Export Boom at World Trade Expo 2024
Indian Army Collaborates with Civil Aviation to Strengthen Remote Logistics
The Soybean Divide: Gourmet Ingredient or Export Commodity?
Exporting Prosperity: The Future of US-India Trade Relations