588 teams from civic agencies to be deployed on field to report open burning incidents across Delhi: Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
588 teams from civic agencies to be deployed on field to report open burning incidents across Delhi: Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yamuna's Toxic Foam: A Crisis in Environmental Governance
NZ's Five National Teams Secure Historic Wins Across Multiple Sports
BHP Faces Landmark Trial Over Brazil's Environmental Catastrophe
Brazil's Environmental Catastrophe: Fight for Justice in UK Court
Dominant India Storms into Semifinals of Emerging Teams Asia Cup