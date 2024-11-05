I ask Hemant Soren why infiltrators coming to Jharkhand, why tribal population shrank to 28 pc: Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:12 IST
- Country:
- India
I ask Hemant Soren why infiltrators coming to Jharkhand, why tribal population shrank to 28 pc: Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naming Controversy: Varanasi Sports Complex Sparks Political Debate
India-China Patrolling Agreement Sparks Political Debate
India Rank on Nature Conservation Index Sparks Political Debate
Delhi's Pollution Crisis Sparks Heated Political Debate
Champai Soren's Call to Protect Adivasi Lands from Infiltrators