Why PM is scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary, media: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Why PM is scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary, media: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Dalits
- OBCs
- Adivasis
- corporates
- judiciary
- media
- representation
- social justice
- diversity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow's Murky Meddling and Media: The Kremlin's Quiet Support for Trump
India Offers to Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Media Summit Highlights China's AI and Green Energy Triumphs
Mega Media Merger Approved by CCI
Competition Commission publishes detailed order approving merger of media assets of Reliance Industries, Walt Disney.