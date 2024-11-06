J-K assembly passes by voice vote resolution asking Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:27 IST
- Country:
- India
