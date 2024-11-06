Arizona voters approve letting local police arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the state from Mexico, reports AP.
PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
