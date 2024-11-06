When RSS and BJP attack Constitution, they are attacking voice of country: Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
When RSS and BJP attack Constitution, they are attacking voice of country: Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Constitution
- RSS
- BJP
- attack
- Nagpur
- speech
- politics
- India
- integrity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions with Distillery Attacks in Russia
Saket Lawyers Boycott Court over Mehrauli Attack
Drone Attacks Ignite Fires at Russian Ethanol Plant and Distilleries
Mehbooba Mufti Urges Action to Prevent Labour Exodus Post Terror Attack
Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Russian Drone Attack Kills Three, Including Child