We will give Rs 3,000 per month under Mahalaxmi scheme for women in Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:50 IST
