MVA govt will give Rs 4,000 per month to each unemployed youth in state after coming to power in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
MVA govt will give Rs 4,000 per month to each unemployed youth in state after coming to power in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment
Delhi Launches Landmark Financial Aid for Disabled Citizens
India's Digital Revolution: $450 Billion Empowerment via Direct Benefit Transfers
U.S. Paves Way for EU’s Financial Aid to Ukraine
Burning Debate: Punjab Farmers Demand Financial Aid for Stubble Management