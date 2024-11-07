Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable: US President Biden on presidential election result.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:08 IST
Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable: US President Biden on presidential election result.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam CM Criticizes Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Dynastic Politics
JMM believes in dynastic politics as party fielded Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana, brother Basant in Jharkhand polls: Assam CM Himanta.
Sarma Blasts JMM for Dynastic Politics in Jharkhand
ED Raids Uncover Scandal in Tamil Nadu Politics
Orban Accuses EU of Puppet Politics, Echoes 1956 Revolt