Can't love your neighbour only when you agree; no matter who you voted for, see each other not as adversaries but fellow Americans: Biden.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:18 IST
Can't love your neighbour only when you agree; no matter who you voted for, see each other not as adversaries but fellow Americans: Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- unity
- Americans
- political
- divide
- adversaries
- Biden
- love
- understanding
- election
- cohesion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Texas Showdown: Paxton vs. Biden Over Voter Verification
Biden's Call to 'Lock Trump Up': Political Tensions Escalate
Widow Confesses to Killing Abusive Lover in Mukundpur
U.S. Lawmakers Urge President Biden to Advocate for Imran Khan's Release
Syria facing alarming regional spillover, UN envoy warns