Three workers killed, three others injured in fire at godown in Gujarat's Navsari district: Police.
PTI | Navsari | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Three workers killed, three others injured in fire at godown in Gujarat's Navsari district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Gujarat
- Navsari
- safety
- workers
- tragedy
- industrial
- accident
- injuries
- investigation
Advertisement