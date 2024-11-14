A party in Maha Vikas Aghadi has handed over its “remote control” to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray: PM Modi on Shiv Sena (UBT).
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:36 IST
