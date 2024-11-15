Had PM Modi read Constitution, he wouldn't have spread hatred, divided society: Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Had PM Modi read Constitution, he wouldn't have spread hatred, divided society: Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- PM Modi
- Jharkhand
- Constitution
- hatred
- division
- society
- rally
- politics
- India
Advertisement