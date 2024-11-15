PM Modi 'dividing' society himself, his comments about our allies very unfair: Sharad Pawar to PTI.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi 'dividing' society himself, his comments about our allies very unfair: Sharad Pawar to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- Modi
- politics
- division
- society
- allies
- criticism
- India
- unfair comments
- PTI
Advertisement