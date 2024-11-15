People, especially farmers, younger generation, very unhappy with Mahayuti govt; they will support MVA: Sharad Pawar to PTI.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:57 IST
