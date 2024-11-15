Forests in Assam which once served as hideouts now becoming medium to fulfil high ambitions of youth: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Forests in Assam which once served as hideouts now becoming medium to fulfil high ambitions of youth: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PLA's AI Ambitions: Meta's Models Under Military Microscope
Meta's AI Models and China’s Military Ambitions: The Race for Artificial Intelligence Supremacy
Tragic Selfie Incident: Youth Drowns in Damdama Lake on Diwali
Karnataka's Grand Ambitions: Tourism and Beyond
Tragic Accident: Youths Recording Video Hit by Train