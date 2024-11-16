One woman dead, 22 others hospitalised after fire in residential building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Officials.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:18 IST
- Country:
- India
One woman dead, 22 others hospitalised after fire in residential building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- fire
- residential
- building
- tragedy
- Gujarat
- death
- hospitalized
- authorities
- investigation
Advertisement