MVA united, there will not be any problem in deciding on CM's post after elections: Cong's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
MVA united, there will not be any problem in deciding on CM's post after elections: Cong's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traders Rally for 100% Voter Turnout in Key Elections
Jewels of Deception: Massive Haul Seized Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
HD Kumaraswamy Confident in Son's Victory in Channapatna By-elections
BJP Accuses Congress of Mismanagement and False Promises Ahead of Elections
Alka Tiwari Takes Helm as Jharkhand's New Chief Secretary Ahead of Key Elections