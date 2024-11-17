A Hezbollah official says an Israeli strike in central Beirut has killed the militant group's main spokesman, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
