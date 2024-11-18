After Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it's time for Krishna Kanhaiya Temple in Mathura: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand.
PTI | Jamtara | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
