Some sense of urgency needs to be there: SC tells Commission for Air Quality Management on implementing anti-pollution measures under GRAP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
