If Central govt can't act, their minister should resign: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on alarming pollution levels in city.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
If Central govt can't act, their minister should resign: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on alarming pollution levels in city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy and Resignation: The Saga of Dr. Ajit Ranade at GIPE
Rostov's Resignation and the Shadow of Conflict
G20 Health Ministers Rally Behind WHO’s Investment Round in Rio de Janeiro
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Minister Blames Political Inaction
Israeli Ministers Jubilant Over Trump's Election Claim