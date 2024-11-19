We brought down violence by 70 percent in Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Naxal areas in 10 years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gujarat.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:02 IST
