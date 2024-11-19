PM Modi's intervention essential to resolve crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Rights activist Irom Sharmila to PTI.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi's intervention essential to resolve crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Rights activist Irom Sharmila to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Pledges Peace in Gaza, Healthcare Reforms Ahead of Election
Peace Urged as Ontario Sikh Council Condemns Violence Outside Brampton Temple
Elephants in the Crossfire: MP's Plan for Peace with Pachyderms
UN Commission Warns of Syria’s Deepening Crisis Amid Escalating Conflict; Urges Ceasefires and Humanitarian Intervention
JMM Seeks Presidential Intervention for Poll Fairness