Cong chief Kharge urges President Murmu to immediately intervene to ensure protection of lives and properties of citizens in Manipur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong chief Kharge urges President Murmu to immediately intervene to ensure protection of lives and properties of citizens in Manipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- intervention
- Manipur
- President
- crisis
- protection
- citizens
- Congress
- urgency
- appeal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deadly Eruptions: Mount Lewotobi Crisis Unfolds
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Fines and Closures in a Fight for Clean Air
Delhi Chokes: Rising Smog Sparks Urgent Pollution Crisis
Lahore's Smog Crisis Shuts Down Primary Schools
UN Expert Urges Global Action to Halt “Genocide and Humanitarian Catastrophe” Against Palestinians Amid Intensifying Crisis in Gaz