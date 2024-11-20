Polling begins in Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling begins in Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- polling
- Palakkad
- Kerala
- election
- voters
- constituency
- Assembly
- politics
- turnout
- legislature
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
Amid Controversies, Maharashtra Prepares for Pivotal Assembly Polls
Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Battle Amid Rising Tensions
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections