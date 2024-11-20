18.14 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Maharashtra assembly elections; 15.78 per cent voting in Mumbai so far: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
