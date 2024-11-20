Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines in war with Russia, US defence secretary says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
