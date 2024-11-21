US regulators want to force Google to sell its Chrome browser as part of the penalty for monopolising search, reports AP.
PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
