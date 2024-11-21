An open dialogue promotes trust, laying foundation for sustainable partnerships: Rajnath Singh at regional meet in Laos.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:47 IST
- Country:
- India
An open dialogue promotes trust, laying foundation for sustainable partnerships: Rajnath Singh at regional meet in Laos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Heads to Laos for ASEAN Defence Summit Amid Global Uncertainty
Rajnath Singh to Address ASEAN's Security Challenges in Laos
Inflation Surges, Security Tightens, and International Relations Highlight Tuesday's Top Stories
Judith Collins to Represent New Zealand at Key ASEAN Defence Forum in Laos
At regional security meet in Laos; Rajnath Singh invokes Buddhism; says India always advocated dialogue to resolve complex global issues.