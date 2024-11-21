Rahul may try to tarnish PM Modi's image but his credibility so high that he just received highest civilian award in a foreign country: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:16 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
