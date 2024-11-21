CBI questions audit company employee Gaurav Mehta in connection with Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam case: Officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI questions audit company employee Gaurav Mehta in connection with Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Chief Minister Under Scrutiny: Lokayukta Inquiry and ED Investigation Heat Up
NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal
Tragic Crash in Delhi: Fatal Accident Sparks Investigation in Rohini
Investigation Demanded in Belagavi SDA's Alleged Suicide
Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion and Death Threats Amidst Ongoing Investigation