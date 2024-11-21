I invite you all to come to India: PM Modi in his address at Special Session of Parliament of Guyana.
PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:40 IST
I invite you all to come to India: PM Modi in his address at Special Session of Parliament of Guyana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh with Massive Tourism Boost
A New Era of Diplomacy: Trump's Win Sparks Hope
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Diplomacy in Australia
Northeast Festival Celebrates Cultural Diversity and Tourism
Goa Tourism: A Resilient Comeback with Sustainable Growth Initiatives