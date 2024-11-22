The UN nuclear agency's board condemns Iran for the second time this year for failing to fully cooperate, reports AP, quoting diplomats.
PTI | Vienna | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:32 IST
