Maharashtra, Jharkhand results will provide 'reality check' to BJP, NDA: Cong's Sachin Pilot to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra, Jharkhand results will provide 'reality check' to BJP, NDA: Cong's Sachin Pilot to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises
Maharashtra CM Shinde Accuses Congress of Broken Promises and Fake Narratives
J-K Assembly Speakers directs marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.
Mumbai Mandates Paid Leave for Voters on Election Day
Sachin Pilot Critiques BJP's Declining Influence