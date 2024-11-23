Counting of votes begins for bypolls to three Assembly segments in Karnataka.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes begins for bypolls to three Assembly segments in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revamping Himachal's Political Landscape
Ireland Heads to Election: Political Landscape at a Crossroads
Ireland Prepares for Pivotal Election Amid Shifting Political Landscape
Opposition Coalition's Landslide Victory Reshapes Mauritius' Political Landscape
Shigeru Ishiba Reelected Amid Political Turmoil: Navigating Japan's Fraught Political Landscape