Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil leads from Islampur assembly seat by 691 votes at the end of first round: Poll officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
