Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leading by 2,246 votes from Nagpur South-West at end of first round: Poll officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leading by 2,246 votes from Nagpur South-West at end of first round: Poll officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Nagpur South-West
- election
- lead
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- Deputy CM
- votes
- politics
- results
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra IMA Pushes for Healthcare Reforms and Safety Measures
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
Kumaraswamy Targets Deputy CM Over Ganga Matsya Community's Plight
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
Massive Gutka Seizure in Maharashtra: Police Arrest Key Suspect