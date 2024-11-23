Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray leading in Worli assembly seat in Mumbai by 495 votes: Poll officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray leading in Worli assembly seat in Mumbai by 495 votes: Poll officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aaditya Thackeray
- Shiv Sena
- Worli
- elections
- MLA
- Mumbai
- politics
- lead
- margins
- poll officials
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Cash Seizure Shakes Mumbai
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Shooter in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Beautician's Tragic Murder: Fugitive Arrested in Mumbai
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.