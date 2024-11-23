We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results: Sanjay Raut on poll trends suggesting Mahayuti's win.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:48 IST
- Country:
- India
We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results: Sanjay Raut on poll trends suggesting Mahayuti's win.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjay Raut
- election
- results
- Mahayuti
- mandate
- irregularities
- doubts
- investigation
- political
- tension
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scandal Unveiled: Karnataka COVID-19 Procurement Irregularities
Gujarat HC Mandates Equal Treatment for Anganwadi Workers
Kerala Panel Mandates Better Prison Healthcare
Fresh KYC Mandate for Jan Dhan Accounts: A Decade On
Transparency Triumphs: High Court Mandates Marks Disclosure in Public Recruitment