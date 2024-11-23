Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule leads in Kamthi assembly seat in Nagpur by 6,421 votes at end of second round: Poll officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule leads in Kamthi assembly seat in Nagpur by 6,421 votes at end of second round: Poll officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
Streelman, Whitney, and Hoey Share Lead Amid Windy Conditions at Technology Championship
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
Visionary Leadership: Kunal Dalal Honored at Education Awards
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.