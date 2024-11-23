Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar leading in Vandre West assembly seat in Mumbai by 6,429 votes at the end of 3rd round: EC officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar leading in Vandre West assembly seat in Mumbai by 6,429 votes at the end of 3rd round: EC officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Pulls Out All Stops to Retain Maharashtra's Dahanu Assembly Seat
Voting begins for by-elections to six assembly seats in West Bengal: Official.
Voting begins for bypolls to four assembly seats in Bihar: Official.
High Stakes Bypoll: Voter Turnout in Bihar Assembly Seats
Assam By-Elections: A Battle for Assembly Seats