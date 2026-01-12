Left Menu

Iran Unrest Escalates Amid U.S. Intervention Threat

Iran is facing significant unrest with over 500 reported deaths. U.S. intervention is threatened as President Trump considers military and cyber options. Tensions rise with calls for Iranian retaliation against U.S. bases. The turmoil follows price hikes and is marked by a severe government crackdown.

Updated: 12-01-2026 01:16 IST
The unrest in Iran has escalated, now resulting in over 500 deaths, according to a rights group on Sunday. Tehran has threatened U.S. military bases amid fears of intervention, should former President Donald Trump follow through on his threat to aid Iranian protesters.

The U.S.-based rights group HRANA reported that 490 protesters and 48 security personnel have died, with over 10,600 arrests occurring in just two weeks. Despite lacking independent verification, these claims highlight increasing tensions as Trump is set to be briefed on possible responses, including military actions and cyber strategies.

Iranian authorities accused the U.S. and Israel of sowing disorder, condemning their 'terrorist actions' and organizing demonstrations against their influence. The protests challenge the clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with harsh crackdowns continuing under an internet blackout.

